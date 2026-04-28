The Benfica Curse Explained: How Béla Guttmann’s Words Still Haunt Europe’s Giants

In 1962, Benfica ruled Europe. But after legendary coach Béla Guttmann left the club, a chilling story began one that still follows Benfica to this day.

Did Guttmann really curse the club to never win another European trophy for 100 years? Or is it just one of football’s greatest myths?

Related: Top 7 Super Eagles Number 9s In Modern AFCON History | Osimhen, Ighalo, Aghahowa & More

In this video, we explore Benfica’s golden era, the dramatic fallout with Guttmann, and the heartbreaking European finals that followed. From Eusébio’s dominance to modern-day near misses, this is the story of football’s most famous curse.

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Can Benfica break the curse before 2062? Let us know your thoughts!

Who is your greatest Super Eagles Number 9? Let us know in the comments!

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