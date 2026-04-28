Brighton, Bournemouth Battle For Femi Azeez

Brighton and Bournemouth are reportedly monitoring Millwall winger Femi Azeez following his standout displays this season.
The 24-year-old has been a key figure for the Lions as they push for promotion, contributing nine goals and eight assists in 34 appearances.
Azeez’s impressive form also earned him a place in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Season.
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According to Footmercato, Brighton, and Bournemouth are not alone in their interest, with several other Premier League sides also tracking the winger.
Azeez joined Millwall from Reading in 2024 and has since developed into one of the club’s most influential attacking players.
The player has also decided to represent Nigeria at the international level.
By Adeboye Amosu
Femi Azeez and Yohana will be the new weapon in the right wing of the SE. Chelle must invite this two great players.