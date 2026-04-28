Brighton, Bournemouth Battle For Femi Azeez

Brighton and Bournemouth are reportedly monitoring Millwall winger Femi Azeez following his standout displays this season.

The 24-year-old has been a key figure for the Lions as they push for promotion, contributing nine goals and eight assists in 34 appearances.

Azeez’s impressive form also earned him a place in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Season.

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According to Footmercato, Brighton, and Bournemouth are not alone in their interest, with several other Premier League sides also tracking the winger.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Newcastle United 2.651 1xbet X Draw 3.655 1xbet Brighton & Hove Albion 2.743 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Brighton over 0.5 goals Brighton scored more than 0.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches. Brighton under 1.5 goals In their last all of 5 away meetings against Newcastle United, Brighton scored less than 1.5 goals. Brighton to score first Brighton scored first in 6 of their last 8 Premier League matches.

Azeez joined Millwall from Reading in 2024 and has since developed into one of the club’s most influential attacking players.

The player has also decided to represent Nigeria at the international level.

By Adeboye Amosu



