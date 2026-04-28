I Feel More Nigerian –Genoa Striker

Genoa striker Jeff Ekhator has disclosed that he feels more Nigerian despite growing up in Italy.
Ekhator, who is born in Genoa to Nigerian parents, grew up entirely in Italy and learned his football there.
Having represented Italy at the youth level, Ekhator expressed his strong connection to his Nigerian roots in an interview with Vivo Azzurro TV.
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“I am Nigerian from both parents and they speak to me both in Italian and in Nigerian,” Ekhator told Vivo Azzurro TV.
“I would like to go there, maybe this summer. They have told me something about it, about when they came here to work. We are all happy together.
“When I am with my friends, I feel more Nigerian, but otherwise deep down I feel more Italian,” he said.