Supercomputer Predicts Champions League Race Following Man United’s Win Against Brentford

The race for Champions League qualification in the Premier League is entering it’s dramatic climax, and on Monday, Manchester United took a massive step towards returning to Europe’s top-tier club competition after a two-season absence.

United defeated Brentford 2–1 on Monday night to get within touching distance of Champions League qualification with only four games remaining in the season.

Life under interim manager Michael Carrick has been rose-colored for United, who have surged to third place in the standings only behind title-contenders Manchester City and Arsenal.

Challenging for the title will have to wait, but returning to the Champions League was always the Red Devils’s main priority entering the season, and they are now perfectly positioned in the race for a spot in next year’s competition.

According to si.com, infact, Opta’s supercomputer has predicted how the race for Champions League qualification will unfold in what remains of the Premier League season, and United’s mission is all but complete.

Both Man City and Arsenal have already secured their spot in next season’s Champions League, but Opta has also all but guaranteed that United, Liverpool and Aston Villa will take the remaining three qualification places, with the trio of teams meriting better than 97% odds of finishing behind the title-contenders.

Only three points separate the trio of teams, but Villa and Liverpool, who are tied on 58-points in fourth and fifth, have an eight-point cushion over Brighton in sixth with just 12 points left to play for. You can see why the supercomputer believes the top-five race is over.

Only the top-five finishers in the Premier League are guaranteed to qualify for the Champions League, so you could think that the race has already had an anti-climatic conclusion, but that’s not necessarily the case.

If Aston Villa finish fifth—their current position—and also go on to win the 2025–26 Europa League, where they’re currently semifinalists, then the sixth-place finisher in the Premier League will also play Champions League soccer in 2026–27.

If this scenario materializes, then there’s a tasty battle brewing for the sixth and final Champions League spot between over half-a-dozen teams.



