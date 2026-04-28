Okoye Disappointed With Udinese’s Draw At Lazio

Maduka Okoye has expressed disappointment with the outcome of Udinese’s Serie A encounter with Lazio, Completesports.com reports.
The Zebras were held to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling contest at the Stadio Olimipco on Monday night.
Kingsley Ehizibue smashed a screamer into the roof of the net from a tricky angle to hand Udinese the lead in the 18th minute.
Lazio equalised with their first chance of the game five minutes after the break courtesy of Luca Pellegrini’s magnificent strike.
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Pedro gave the hosts the lead for the first time in the game 10 minutes from time, while Arthur Atta equalised for Udinese with a simple tap-in the 86th minute.
Atta gave the visitors the lead for the second time in the game in the third minute of added time, but Daniel Maldini restored parity for Lazio two minutes later.
Okoye On Stalemate
Okoye said they are sad not to come out with a win in the game.
“Now the feeling is more of a two-point drop, but tomorrow we’ll realize we’ve earned an important point away to Lazio, which isn’t easy. We’re disappointed now, but we have to move forward,” Okoye told the club’s official website.
“This is football; we were both behind and ahead, and it’s a shame about the goal conceded at the end. It was a good match for the spectators. In the coming days, we’ll see where we need to improve.”
By Adeboye Amosu
Okoye Mokoye. Mokoye Kokoye. Kokoye Zokoye. Okoye Ziggy Zagga. You are far better than other Super Eagles goalkeepers. Heaven bless Okoye and all Serie A Super Eagles goalkeepers.