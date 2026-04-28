Okoye Disappointed With Udinese’s Draw At Lazio

Maduka Okoye has expressed disappointment with the outcome of Udinese’s Serie A encounter with Lazio, Completesports.com reports.

The Zebras were held to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling contest at the Stadio Olimipco on Monday night.

Kingsley Ehizibue smashed a screamer into the roof of the net from a tricky angle to hand Udinese the lead in the 18th minute.

Lazio equalised with their first chance of the game five minutes after the break courtesy of Luca Pellegrini’s magnificent strike.

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Pedro gave the hosts the lead for the first time in the game 10 minutes from time, while Arthur Atta equalised for Udinese with a simple tap-in the 86th minute.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Udinese Calcio 2.292 1xbet X Draw 3.355 1xbet Torino FC 3.56 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights BTTS No In 3 of the last 5 meetings hosted by Udinese against Torino, only one or none of the teams scored. Torino over 0.5 goals Torino scored more than 0.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches. Torino win Torino has won 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Udinese.

Atta gave the visitors the lead for the second time in the game in the third minute of added time, but Daniel Maldini restored parity for Lazio two minutes later.

Okoye On Stalemate

Okoye said they are sad not to come out with a win in the game.

“Now the feeling is more of a two-point drop, but tomorrow we’ll realize we’ve earned an important point away to Lazio, which isn’t easy. We’re disappointed now, but we have to move forward,” Okoye told the club’s official website.

“This is football; we were both behind and ahead, and it’s a shame about the goal conceded at the end. It was a good match for the spectators. In the coming days, we’ll see where we need to improve.”

By Adeboye Amosu



