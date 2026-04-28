FIFA To Change Yellow Card Suspension Rules At 2026 World Cup

World football governing body FIFA is set to change the yellow card suspension rules at this summer’s World Cup, RTE reports.

FIFA is expected to introduce a second amnesty point, meaning that yellow cards will be wiped after both the group stage and the quarter-finals.

This will reduce the risk of players missing big knockout games at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Also Read: Trump’s Envoy Asks FIFA To Replace Iran With Italy In 2026 World Cup

It is felt the current system – whereby two bookings up to and including the quarter-finals result in a ban – is unfair in the expanded 48-team format, which features an extra round.

The matter is set to be discussed at a meeting of the FIFA Council in Vancouver on Tuesday.



