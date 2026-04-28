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    FIFA To Change Yellow Card Suspension Rules At 2026 World Cup

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    football-the-king-of-sports

    World football governing body FIFA is set to change the yellow card suspension rules at this summer’s World Cup, RTE reports.

    FIFA is expected to introduce a second amnesty point, meaning that yellow cards will be wiped after both the group stage and the quarter-finals.

    This will reduce the risk of players missing big knockout games at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

    Also Read: Trump’s Envoy Asks FIFA To Replace Iran With Italy In 2026 World Cup

    It is felt the current system – whereby two bookings up to and including the quarter-finals result in a ban – is unfair in the expanded 48-team format, which features an extra round.

    The matter is set to be discussed at a meeting of the FIFA Council in Vancouver on Tuesday.


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    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

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