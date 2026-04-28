Tottenham’s Simons To Miss Rest Of Season, 2026 World Cup With Serious Injury

Netherlands attacking midfielder Xavi Simons said he was “heartbroken” after being ruled out for the rest of the season for relegation-battling Tottenham and this summer’s World Cup because of a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, BBC Sport reports.

Simons was carried off on a stretcher in the second half of Tottenham’s 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday.

The 23-year-old fell to the ground following a collision with Wolves defender Hugo Bueno. After initially getting to his feet, he went down again.

Spurs confirmed Simons will have surgery in the coming weeks.

“They say life can be cruel and today it feels that way,” Simons wrote in a social media post.

“My season has come to an abrupt end and I’m just trying to process it. Honestly, I’m heartbroken. None of it makes sense.”

Partial tears or ruptures to the ACL typically lead to players being unavailable for between six and nine months as they recover.

“We can confirm that Xavi Simons has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee,” said a Tottenham statement.

“Xavi will undergo surgery in the coming weeks and, following that, will then begin his rehabilitation with our medical team.”

The injury to Simons comes as Spurs fight for Premier League survival.

Despite beating Wolves, they remain in the relegation zone and are two points from safety with four games left.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Aston Villa 2.245 1xbet X Draw 3.84 1xbet Tottenham Hotspur 3.23 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Aston Villa under 2.5 goals Aston Villa scored less than 2.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 home matches. Aston Villa win Aston Villa has won 6 of their last 10 home matches. Aston Villa to score first Aston Villa scored first in 3 of their last 5 matches.

The 2026 World Cup, which is taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico, begins on 11 June, with the Netherlands starting their campaign in Group F against Japan on 14 June.

“All I’ve wanted to do is fight for my team and now the ability to do that has been snatched away from me… along with the World Cup,” added Simons.

“Representing my country this summer just gone. It’ll take time to find peace with this, but I’ll continue to be the best team-mate I can be. I have no doubt that together we’ll win this fight.

Also Read:Simons: Frank Convinced Me To Join Tottenham

“I’ll walk this path now, guided by faith, with strength, with resilience, with belief, as I count down the days to getting back out there.

“Be patient with me.”

Simons joined Tottenham from RB Leipzig for £52m last summer and has made 28 league appearances for the club this season, including 19 starts.

He has scored two goals in the top flight and registered five assists but has struggled to make a major impact during a season in which the club have parted ways with managers Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor, who was in interim charge, before appointing Roberto de Zerbi.

Simons joins a lengthy Spurs injury list heading into their final four Premier League games against Aston Villa, Leeds United, Chelsea and Everton.

Striker Dominic Solanke also went off injured at Wolves, while Ben Davies, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert and Cristian Romero are all sidelined.



