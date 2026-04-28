Maguire: Carrick Deserves Man United Job On Permanent Basis

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire believes Michael Carrick should be considered for the permanent manager position.



Following a strong turnaround in form under his leadership, Maguire noted improved performances, tactical strength, and a better atmosphere, making a strong case for him to be considered alongside other candidates.



“I think obviously the results help that the feeling (of confidence about Michael Carrick) massively,” Maguire told Sky Sports.

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“We had two tough fixtures when Michael first come in, and I think everyone was probably looking at them thinking ‘oh no’, with Arsenal and Man City, and we managed to get the six points.



“Everyone’s believed in it, and we’ve gathered together. We’ve got the confidence. We know that we can score goals from anywhere. I think we can still get a lot better at this formation as well. I think we can work as a back force, slide across the pitch a lot quicker, like we should have done.



“The results speak for themselves, since the manager has come in, and the formation has changed, we just seemed to pick up results. I think that the games previous, when Ruben was here, the games were 50/50, but we always ended up on the back of a defeat.



“Now it seems like it’s the other way around, where we’re a lot better in both boxes. We defend our box a lot better, and we’re managing to be clinical in the other box.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester United 2.46 1xbet X Draw 3.88 1xbet Liverpool FC 2.847 1xbet



