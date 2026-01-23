Maiden FIFA Women’s Champions Cup Title Winner To Get $2.3m

The winners of the maiden FIFA Women’s Champions Cup will take home a record $2.3 million.

FIFA, in a statement, revealed that it will be the highest single prize ever awarded in women’s club football.

The announcement marked a major milestone in the growth of the women’s game, with the new six-team competition designed to bring together continental champions from Africa, Europe, Asia, North America, South America and Oceania.

In addition to the winners’ prize, the runners-up will get $1million, while the two teams eliminated at the semi-final stage will each receive $200,000 in participation payments.

Clubs knocked out in the first round, Auckland United of New Zealand and Wuhan Chegu Jiangda of China, will still walk away with about $100,000 each.

FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström described the prize structure as a strong vote of confidence in women’s club football and its future.

Also Read: OFFICIAL: Nwaneri Joins Marseille On Loan Until Remainder Of The Season

The Women’s Champions Cup will take place every year except in years when the Women’s Club World Cup is held.

FIFA earlier pushed the launch of the Club World Cup from 2026 to 2028 to give stakeholders more preparation time and to ease the workload on players amid an increasingly congested calendar.

The final phase of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup will take place in London on Wednesday, 28 January and Sunday, 1 February 2026.

The two semi-finals are scheduled to take place at Brentford Stadium on Wednesday, 28 January.

Supporters can look forward to two high-quality encounters, the first of which will see Concacaf champions Gotham FC (United States) take on CONMEBOL champions SC Corinthians (Brazil).

This will be followed by UEFA Women’s Champions League holders Arsenal Women FC (England) battling with CAF Women’s Champions League titlists ASFAR (Morocco).



