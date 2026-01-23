We’ll Try To Dominate Man United –Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said they will do everything possible to dominate Manchester United, in Sunday’s Premier League heavyweight clash at the Emirates.

The Gunners will host the Red Devils in the corresponding fixture this season.

In their first meeting on matchday One at Old Trafford, Arsenal won 1-0 thanks to a Ricardo Calafiori first half goal.

Now Arteta’s men must go out to claim the three points especially knowing that there is the possibility that Manchester City would beat Wolves and reduce their points difference to four points.

The Gunners will come up against a United side handled by former midfielder Michael Carrick on interim capacity.

Asked in his pre-match presser on how different United will be now Carrick is in charge, Arteta said:”We don’t know. Every game is different. At the end, the individuals are the ones that make the difference or the ones that make the game in a certain way and we’re going to try to be ourselves, be very dominant like we always want to be, impose the game that we want to play and regardless of what they want to do, we want to take the game in the areas that are very good for us.

On the rivalry between the two English giants:”You guys sell it so well, especially in Spain, because you could see the tension and the rivalry and those individual battles that were there as well that make the game really, really special. So, obviously, two massive clubs that have been fighting at the highest level for so many years and we want to try to have the best possible game to win it.

And on if there are memories against them that stand out, Arteta added:”I don’t know, there are a lot, but obviously just before kick-off as well, a lot of the things that were going on and that’s rising up the tension and then obviously the atmosphere in the stadium. But yeah, some incredible players as well in that era as well that have been absolute legends of this league, so that’s what makes it so exciting.”



