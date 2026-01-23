Ex-International: Super Eagles Showed Quality, Resilience At AFCON 2025

Former Nigeria international Sam Elijah believes the Super Eagles showed quality and resilience despite not winning the just-concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Recall that the three-time AFCON winner finished third after defeating the Pharaohs of Egypt via penalties in the third place.
Speaking with Footy Africa, Elijah stated that the players fought all the way and deserved to go home with something.
Read Also:Birmingham City Boss Confirms Osayi-Samuel Available For Stoke City Clash
“Several countries participated in the AFCON and they all wanted to win. It is not only Senegal, Nigeria and Morocco that played in the Nations Cup, and there can be only one winner.
“They fought all the way and deserved to go home with something. We have been participating in the AFCON for years, but how many times has Nigeria won? Just three, and that says a lot about us.
“Finishing in the top three is not bad, especially when you consider the challenges before the tournament. The boys were owed several bonuses and the NFF also had its problems, which was enough to discourage them.”
One writer asked if the reason some players openly clamored for Chelle to remain is because he has guaranteed their slots in the national team will not be dislodged by fitter, younger players that would have deserved invitation to the team.
Senegal had younger players that should be very relevant in 2030 but what about us?
He hopes the retainer ship by the players “with the penchant for civil disobedience when fighting for their entitlement” should not hamstring Eagles evolvement in incorporating youthful players that didn’t see large minutes in the AFCON games with “pyrrhic victories” since the coach had tactical inflexibility because of the mould of players he had.
On a critical note, Sadio Mane is 33. I hope Ndidi, for all he has done for Eagles, even Onyeka and others on the “wrong” side of 30 are not dreaming of 2030 world cup qualification as our first team players.
Apart from Alebiosu and Nnadi, maybe Onyedika, I don’t think Chelle introduced any new players that weren’t in the squads that failed in back to back World cups qualifications (run in for 2022 and 2026).
FIFA judgement on the DRC petition by NFF is due in Feb and maybe, our “senior players” are rooting for “stability” now to be in the March playoff and possibly a reprieve and grace the world cup one last time, if fifa likes our backdoor route rather than in-game skills, to prevail.
@Sly, don’t cry because Chelle was shy to try younger players . The time will come for young players to fly to the sky.
Ah, Marvelous Multiple Identity Misfit, their time is now. Their time has come. They are ready.