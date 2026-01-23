Ex-International: Super Eagles Showed Quality, Resilience At AFCON 2025

Former Nigeria international Sam Elijah believes the Super Eagles showed quality and resilience despite not winning the just-concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that the three-time AFCON winner finished third after defeating the Pharaohs of Egypt via penalties in the third place.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Elijah stated that the players fought all the way and deserved to go home with something.

“Several countries participated in the AFCON and they all wanted to win. It is not only Senegal, Nigeria and Morocco that played in the Nations Cup, and there can be only one winner.



“They fought all the way and deserved to go home with something. We have been participating in the AFCON for years, but how many times has Nigeria won? Just three, and that says a lot about us.



“Finishing in the top three is not bad, especially when you consider the challenges before the tournament. The boys were owed several bonuses and the NFF also had its problems, which was enough to discourage them.”



