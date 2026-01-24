Done Deal: Victor Moses Seals Move To Kaysar Kyzylorda

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses has completed a move to Kazakhstan Premier League club FC Kaysar Kyzylorda.

Moses signed a one-year contract with the option of another year.

The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving English League One club, Luton Town last summer.

The move means that Moses continues his long and eventful career, which has spanned several of Europe’s biggest leagues.

Read Also:Viktoria Plzen Snap Up Super Eagles Striker

Moses has played for some of Europe’s top clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Inter, Fenerbahçe and Spartak Moscow.

The winger made 38 appearances for Nigeria, and was part of Super Eagles’ 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad.

Kaysar Kyzylorda are two-time Kazakh Cup winners.

They play their home games at the Gani Muratbayev Stadium Kyzylorda, Kazakhstan.

By Adeboye Amosu



