EPL: Arokodare Features As Wolves Fall To Manchester City

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare was in action as Wolves lost 2-0 to Manchester City in Saturday’s Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 18th appearance, has scored one goal and bagged one yellow card this ongoing season for Wolves.



Arokodare came on as second half substitute in the 71st minute for Hwang Hee-chan.

Goals from Omar Marmoush and Semenyo ensured Pep Guardiola’s side returned to winning ways, offering a timely reminder of City’s depth and adaptability.



Wolves had their best chance of the afternoon when Joao Gomes sent a free-kick over the wall but just past the post for a shot which had Gianluigi Donnarrumma at full stretch







