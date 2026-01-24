EPL: Chukwueze On Target, Iwobi In Action, Bassey Benched In Fulham Win Vs Brighton

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze was on target, and Alex Iwobi was in action as Fulham defeated Brighton 2-1 in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Chukwueze, who was making his ninth appearance in the league, has scored two goals and bagged four assists for Fulham.

The Nigerian international netted the equalizer for the host in the 72nd minute after Brighton had taken the lead in the 28th minute through Ayari.

He was, however, substituted in the 59th minute for Kevin after an impressive display.

On the other hand, Iwobi was making his 16th appearance for Fulham and has netted two goals and bagged two assists.

The former Arsenal star was introduced in the 88th minute for King. However, Calvin Bassey failed to see action as he was benched for the entire 90 minutes.

Fulham grabbed the maximum three points of the game after Harry Wilson netted the winning goal in the 92nd minute.



