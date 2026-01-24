La Liga: Sadiq Subbed On In Valencia, Espanyol’s Five-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq was in action as Valencia edged Espanyol 3-2 in Saturday’s La Liga game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his second appearance for Valencia this ongoing season, is yet to register a goal for the club.



However, he came on as a substitute for Hugo Duro in the 64th minute and had a decent performance.

The host took the lead in the 16th minute through Hugo Duro before Espanyol leveled parity in the 54th minute through Ramon Terrats.



However, Eray Comert regained the lead for Valencia in the 59th minute before an own goal from Jose Copete made it 2-2 for Espanyol.



With the game looking like a draw, Largie Ramazani netted the winner for the host in the 94th minute to send the fans into a frenzy.



