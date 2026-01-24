La Liga: Adams Scores, Ejuke Subbed On As Sevilla Edge Athletic Bilbao

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams continued his impressive goal-scoring form as he netted a goal in Sevilla’s 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao in Saturday’s La Liga game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 15th appearance for Sevilla in the league, has scored five goals and bagged two assists.



Athletic Bilbao opened the scoring in the 40th minute through a simple tap-in from Robert Navarro before Gerard Fernandez leveled parity in the 42nd minute with a low drive shot that beat the visitor’s goalkeeper.

In the 56th minute, Adams extended Sevilla’s lead when he calmly converted a penalty to the delight of the home supporters.



His Nigerian compatriot Chidera Ejuke came on as a substitute in the 81st minute for Isaac Romero.



It was his 13th appearance for the club this ongoing season.



