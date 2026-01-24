NPFL: Enyimba Eye Ayeni’s First Win In Minna Test Vs Niger Tornadoes

Enyimba’s new Head Coach, Deji Ayeni, is primed for a possible first win in charge of the nine-time champions as the People’s Elephant take on Niger Tornadoes at the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna, on Sunday. The encounter marks the start of Enyimba’s two consecutive away fixtures in the 2015/2026 NPFL campaign, Completesports.com reports.

People’s Elephant Begin Crucial Away Run In Minna

Mangut Mbwas’ Nasarawa United will provide Enyimba’s second road test after the anticipated Minna ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ in a Matchday 23 tie.

The NPFL 2025/2026 Matchday 22 fixture will be Ayeni’s third game in charge of the country’s most successful and trophy-decorated club. His reign began with a 2–0 away defeat to Shooting Stars, followed by a goalless draw against Barau FC in Aba — results that have sharpened his resolve to engineer a strong response in the Minna showdown.

Enyimba Travel With Clear Mission For Points

The People’s Elephant were airlifted to Abuja via United Nigeria Airline on Friday, before continuing their journey to Minna, with one message ringing loud and clear from the camp: Enyimba are on the road to fight for points.

Ayeni has remained defiantly confident, insisting his side have turned the page after the disappointing stalemate against Barau FC.

Coach Ayeni Targets Strong Away Returns

“After the disappointing home draw, we are preparing assiduously for the double away games against Niger Tornadoes in Minna and Nasarawa United in Lafia,” Ayeni told the club’s media.

“We are up against Niger Tornadoes this Sunday and later on Wednesday we will take on Nasarawa United in Lafia. We want to be more focused and I’m promising the fans that we will fight to get at least four points from the two games on the road.”

Enyimba Face Defining Phase Of NPFL Campaign

The gritty Minna contest is the first leg of a demanding away stretch that will also see Enyimba square up against Nasarawa United in Lafia on Wednesday. With the league table tightening and every point now carrying extra weight, Ayeni believes this period could define his team’s momentum in the second stanza of the campaign.

“I want our fans to remain positive and prayerful for us. We are working very hard to get the team to where they are supposed to be,” he added.

Enyimba Hold Historical Edge Over Niger Tornadoes

Sunday’s fixture is the reverse of the first-round meeting in Aba last August, where Enyimba claimed maximum points. Heading into Sunday’s crunchy clash, history tilts slightly in favour of the Aba giants, who have recorded 10 wins from 20 meetings since 2009, while Niger Tornadoes have won six, with four matches ending in draws.

By Sab Osuji



