Chukwueze Earns Very Good Rating In Fulham’s Dramatic Win Vs Brighton

Samuel Chukwueze earned very good rating after helping Fulham to a dramatic 2-1 win against Brighton, in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Craven Cottage.

Chukwueze came on in the 59th minute and drew his side level in the 72nd minute after Yasin Ayari had given Brighton the lead on 28 minutes.

Then Harry Wilson emerged the hero as his 92nd minute strike secured the three points for the Cottagers.

Following his impressive performance, Sky Sports rated Chukwueze seven out of 10 while his Nigerian teammate Alex Iwobi got six. Calvin Bassey was an unused substitute.

The goal against Brighton means Chukwueze, who is on loan from AC Milan, has now scored three goals and has four assists in 10 Premier League matches for Fulham this campaign.

AFCON Penalty Heartbreak

Chukwueze was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The former Villarreal winger missed a crucial penalty as the Super Eagles lost 4-2 to Morocco in the semi-finals in Rabat.

With Stanley Nwabali saving a Moroccan spot kick, Chukwueze had the chance to put the Eagles 2-1 ahead but saw his tame effort stopped by Yassine Bounou.

Double Assists In Victory Vs Uganda

However, he had two assists to his name in the competition with both coming in the 3-1 win against Uganda in his side’s final Group C fixture in Fes.

His two assists were converted by midfielder Raphael Onyedika in the second half of the encounter.

By James Agberebi



