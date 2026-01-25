‘We Needed That Win’ — Chukwueze Reacts To Fulham’s Comeback Victory Over Brighton

Samuel Chukwueze has reflected on Fulham’s victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, reports Completesports.com.

Marco Silva’s side rallied to beat the Seagulls 2-1 in a thrilling Premier League encounter at the Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Chukwueze came off the bench to equalise for Fulham in the 72nd minute.

Harry Wilson then scored a superb free kick deep into stoppage time to hand the Cottagers all three points.

Chukwueze On Win Over Brighton

‘I am so happy for the team and also for my goal,” Chukwueze said after the game.

“We needed that win. It was tough to come back, so it was a very good game for us.

“The manager told me to do what I can do best. Everything worked out today. It was a fantastic pass from Andersen, and I have to give him credit when I get into the dressing room.

On Harry Wilson

Chukwueze also heaped plaudits on match-winner Wilson.

“Harry Wilson is in the form of his life. He deserves it. He has been incredible throughout the season.”

By Adeboye Amosu



