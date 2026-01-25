Fulham Boss Salutes Chukwueze After Win Over Brighton

Fulham manager Marco Silva has lauded Samuel Chukwueze after the Nigerian came off the bench to inspire the club’s 2-1 victory over Brighton at the Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Chukwueze latched onto Jaochim Andersen’s pass to equalise for the Whites 18 minutes from time.

Harry Wilson then sealed the win with a sublime free kick in stoppage time.

Silva Thumbs Up Chukwueze

Silva lauded the tricky winger for his contribution.

“The reality is that we scored a great goal for us – simple, but great,” he remarked.

“The pass from Jaochim, the opposite run from Chukwu, and they know we need it against teams that come to press so high.

“We need runs in behind, we need players to chase them in behind.

“A great moment from both, from Andersen and from Chukwu to equalise the game.”

Chukwueze, who is on loan at Fulham from Serie A giants AC Milan has registered three goals, and four assists in 10 league appearances for the Cottagers.



