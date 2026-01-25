Close Menu
    Carrick Confirms Key Man United Player To Miss Arsenal Clash

    Updated:
    Manchester United will have to cope without one of their most important players, as Matthijs de Ligt has not recovered from injury in time to feature.

    According to Daily Mail (via justarsenal.com) Carrick said:“He had a bit of setback before I arrived.

    “I think he was just a little bit slower than we’d hoped. But he’s certainly getting closer and hopefully in the next couple of weeks or so, without putting an exact time, he’ll be back and around it and it’ll be great to have him back.”

    De Ligt’s absence is a setback for United, but both sides will enter the match focused on delivering a performance worthy of the occasion, knowing how much is at stake for their respective seasons.


