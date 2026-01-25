AFCON 2025: I’ll Cherish My Bronze Medal Forever –Alebiosu

Ryan Alebiosu has said the bronze medal he won with Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the AFCON 2025 in Morocco is something he will cherish forever.

Alebiosu made his international debut in the Super Eagles’ third Group C match, against Uganda which they won 3-1.

But that proved to be his only appearance at the tournament after he picked up an injury that ruled him out of the remaining matches.

Despite the disappointment of seeing his participation ended, Alebiosu stated that he is now motivated to be part of another AFCON tournament.

“The competition is brilliant, and obviously, I have seen from other AFCONs how things have been, so to be a part of this has obviously been a motivation to come back to the next AFCON and actually prove myself next time around,” the 24-year-old told Punch.

“It’s been a joy to come here and obviously be a part of this great team with all my brothers.

“Obviously, we came in wanting to win the tournament and not making the final was a bit disappointing, but I am happy with the bronze. It’s my first AFCON, my first international medal, and I will cherish it forever.”

On how his injury affected him, the Blackburn Rovers star said:”It’s a bit frustrating, I wanted to show what I could do at my first AFCON. When it happened, the team came together and helped me a lot, and watching the team win games really boosted my morale. I was out for some weeks.

“I was glad I was able to return before the end of the tournament, but I couldn’t get more minutes. Hopefully, the next chance I get, I will get more of a chance in the squad. Injuries happen, but next AFCON, I will work harder to get there.”

And on the lesson he took out of his first AFCON experience, he added:I think just obviously push even harder, push harder as a team. I think this experience has been a wonderful experience and has inspired me to work even harder, be even better in my club, to get to the next AFCON and do even more amazing things.”

By James Agberebi



