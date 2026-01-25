Lazio Interested In Nigerian-Born Midfielder

Lazio have been credited with an interest in Everton star Tim Iroegbunam, reports Completesports.com.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Serie A club has not yet made an offer for the Nigerian-born midfielder.

Iroegbunam is seen as a potential replacement for Rade Belahyane, who is expected to leave the Rome club this month.

The 22-year-old joined Everton from Aston Villa in a deal worth €10.7m in 2024.

The central midfielder has made 19 appearances across all competitions for the Toffees this season 12 of which were in the starting XI, contributing three assists.

He has played for England at U-19 and U-20 level.

Lazio recently signed Kenneth Taylor from Ajax and RB Salzburg striker Petar Ratkov.



