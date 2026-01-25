Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Lazio Interested In Nigerian-Born Midfielder

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Lazio have been credited with an interest in Everton star Tim Iroegbunam, reports Completesports.com.

    According to Sky Sport Italia, the Serie A club has not yet made an offer for the Nigerian-born midfielder.

    Iroegbunam is seen as a potential replacement for Rade Belahyane, who is expected to leave the Rome club this month.

    The 22-year-old joined Everton from Aston Villa in a deal worth €10.7m in 2024.

    The central midfielder has made 19 appearances across all competitions for the Toffees this season 12 of which were in the starting XI, contributing three assists.

    He has played for England at U-19 and U-20 level.

    Lazio recently signed Kenneth Taylor from Ajax and RB Salzburg striker Petar Ratkov.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement