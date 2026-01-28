Kun Khalifat Forward Onuoha Seals North Cyprus Move With Gonyeli SK

Nigeria youngster Peter Onuoha has sealed a one-and-a-half-year deal with Cyprus club Gonyeli SK, a AKSA Super Lig (First Division) side in North Cyprus, Completesports.com reports.

The 20-year-old forward was on the payroll of Kun Khalifat FC, Owerri, in the ongoing 2025/2026 campaign, having joined the club from Remo Stars at the close of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Onuoha Impresses During Debut NPFL Campaign

During his debut NPFL season in the colours of Kun Khalifat, Onuoha found the back of the net three times, performances that quickly brought him to the attention of agents linked to the Cyprus side.

His attacking potency and overall promise ultimately paved the way for his move to the European scene.

Onuoha Transfer Facilitated By Anaemena

The youngster’s switch to Gonyeli SK was facilitated by former Nigeria international defender and three-time NPFL title winner, Ifeanyi Anaemena.

Anaemena brought his illustrious playing career to an end at the close of the 2024/2025 season, during which he won his third NPFL title with Remo Stars—cementing his status as one of the most decorated defenders in the domestic league.

After hanging up his boots, Anaemena transitioned into club management, taking up the role of Sporting Director at newly promoted Kun Khalifat FC.

Anaemena Explains Deal After Agency Switch

Last week, Anaemena stepped down from his club management position and opted to venture fully into the player agency business.

Onuoha’s move to Gonyeli SK represents the first deal brokered by Anaemena, who expressed delight at how swiftly his new career path has begun to yield results.

“I took Peter Onuoha from my former team, Remo Stars,” a visibly delighted Anaemena told Completesports.com.

“He was my teammate during my days at Remo Stars. I saw his quality and potential, which is why I took him to Kun Khalifat when I was appointed Sporting Director.

“I strongly believed in his prospects, and it did not take long before what I saw in him began to manifest. My Saudi Arabia and Cyprus partners secured this deal for him in Cyprus,” he explained.

“I am happy for him and also delighted that my transition from club management to player agency is already bearing fruit—faster than I anticipated. All glory to God,” Anaemena added.

