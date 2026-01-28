Tinubu Condoles Ndidi On Father’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has extended condolences to Super Eagles Captain Wilfred Ndidi following the death of his father, Sunday Ndidi.



Recall that Ndidi’s father reportedly died in a road accident on Tuesday in Umunede, near Agbor, Delta State.



However, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the death as tragic and expressed sympathy with the footballer and his family.

He also prayed that God Almighty will comfort the Ndidi family and grant eternal repose to the soul of the departed.



“I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Sunday Ndidi. I share in the grief of his family, friends and associates, particularly Wilfred Ndidi, who shared a strong bond with his father as a mentor and guide in his remarkable career as an exceptional footballer.



“There is no doubt that Sunday’s modest beginnings and honesty greatly impacted those who looked up to him for inspiration.”



