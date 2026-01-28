EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles’ Absence From 2026 World Cup Like Playing Without Brazil, Spain — Kalika

Simon Kalika, a Dutch football coach, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the football world always looks forward to seeing Nigerian talent at the FIFA World Cup, stressing that a tournament without the Super Eagles is like staging the competition without Brazil or Spain.

Super Eagles’ Flair Gives the World Cup Its Colour

“It would be boring. Nigeria has young, talented players the football world always looks forward to seeing at the World Cup,” Kalika said.

Kalika, who assisted Coach Samson Siasia when Nigeria’s Flying Eagles won a silver medal at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup in the Netherlands, noted that Nigerian players bring excitement and flair to the global showpiece.

“These players play in top European clubs and are always a joy to watch together on the biggest football stage — the World Cup,” he added.

Super Eagles’ Absence Hurts

Tournament Quality And Commerce — Kalika

Kalika explained that Nigeria’s absence goes beyond sporting disappointment and impacts the tournament itself.

“Not being at the World Cup is like covering their talents with a stone so the world cannot see them. That affects the tournament,” he said.

“Nigeria is like Brazil and Spain. Not seeing them at the World Cup affects the competition commercially and makes the game look boring.”

World Cup Is Incomplete Without Nigerian Stars

“The World Cup is the biggest football stage, and Nigeria has the players and should always be there,” Kalika submitted.

The Dutch coach spoke from his country home in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Kalika was also part of Samson Siasia’s technical crew when Nigeria’s U-23 team won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

Super Eagles And The Ongoing 2026 W/Cup Qualification Battle

The Super Eagles have featured at the FIFA World Cup finals six times — in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2014 and 2018 — but failed to qualify for the 2026 edition scheduled to be co-hosted by Mexico, the USA and Canada.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is still pushing for a possible qualification route, having petitioned FIFA against DR Congo for allegedly fielding ineligible players during the play-off in Morocco, where the Congolese edged Nigeria out on penalties.

FIFA is yet to take a decision on the petition, with investigations into the allegations still ongoing.

By Sab Osuji



