CAF Champions League: Cape Verdean Referee Appointed For Rivers United Vs Power Dynamos

Cape Verdean referee Leónidas Lenine Barbosa Da Graca will take charge of the CAF Champions League tie between Rivers United and Power Dynamos of Zambia.

The matchday four encounter is slated for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

Delgado Fernandes Wilson Jorge, who is also from Cape Verde will serve as assistant referee one, while Guinea Bissau’s Ricardo Oliveira Sanca will be assistant referee two.

Aldair Alsau Lopes Grabe from Guinea-Bissau will serve as fourth official.

Rivers United are still searching for their first win in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Finidi George’s side held Power Dynamos to 0-0 draw in a matchday three encounter last weekend.

The Port Harcourt club occupy third position in Group A with one point from three games.

By Adeboye Amosu



