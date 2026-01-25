EXCLUSIVE: Bonfrere Tipped To Lead Super Eagles Reform After AFCON Bronze

Despite the Super Eagles’ inspiring performances and bronze-medal finish at the 35th Africa Cup of Nations — AFCON 2025 in Morocco — the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been urged to embark on urgent reforms within the senior national team, with Dutch coach Johannes Bonfrere identified as the ideal man for the task, Completesports.com reports.

Friday Kuja, a players’ agent popularly known as Soccer Ambassador, exclusively told Completesports.com that Jo Bonfrere, 79, should be handed a short-term contract to reorganise the Super Eagles and help establish a sustainable technical structure involving former Nigerian internationals, replacing Eric Sékou Chelle, whom many have hailed as capable of leading the team to greater progress following an impressive showing at AFCON 2025.

Bonfrere Seen As Ideal Stop-Gap For Super Eagles Rebuild

“At this point, I would say the Super Eagles need reforms,” Kuja began. “Our football is no longer heading in the right direction, and urgent action is needed.

“The NFF needs to bring back Jo Bonfrere. I know he is not that young anymore, but he should be given a short contract. Under that arrangement, he will work with some Nigerian ex-internationals to put a solid structure in place before leaving.”

Bonfrere Backed To Work With Former Nigeria Internationals

Kuja stressed that Bonfrere’s experience and leadership would allow him to mentor former Super Eagles players, who could then take over the reins after his exit.

“He will work with ex-internationals, ensure a good structure is established, and then leave. After that, the former players can take over and continue from where he stopped,” Kuja explained.

Bonfrere’s Energy And Passion Impresses Kuja

The players’ agent revealed that he recently met the former Olympic gold-winning coach in Europe and was impressed by his enthusiasm.

“I was in the Netherlands recently and I saw him. I saw how energetic he was and how passionate he remains. He should be given the mandate to lay the groundwork for a better Super Eagles that will flourish after his departure, under former Super Eagles players as coaches,” Kuja posited.

Super Eagles’ AFCON Record And World Cup History

Recall that the Super Eagles, under Eric Sekou Chelle, finished third at the AFCON 2025 in Morocco — Nigeria’s ninth bronze medal in the tournament’s history. The country has won the AFCON title three times, in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

Nigeria has also featured in the FIFA World Cup finals on six occasions — in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, 2014 and 2018 — but failed to qualify for the 2026 edition to be hosted by Mexico, the USA and Canada.

By Sab Osuji



