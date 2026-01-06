EXCLUSIVE — AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Won Back Nigerians’ Respect With Mozambique Rout — Bonfrere

Jo Bonfrere, a former Nigeria manager, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Super Eagles have regained the respect of Nigerians following their emphatic 4–0 demolition of Mozambique at the Complexe Sportif de Fes on Monday night in one of the Round of 16 fixtures at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Bonfrere, 78, said the result and the team’s overall run at the tournament have rekindled belief among Nigerian football fans after the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals to be staged in Mexico, the USA and Canada.

Super Eagles Restore National Pride With AFCON Statement Win

“That’s a very good result. And in this way, they have earned back the respect of Nigerians which they lost during the World Cup qualification games,” Bonfrere told Completesports.com from his country home in the Netherlands moments after the clash inside the 45,000-capacity Fez Stadium on Monday night.

Admitting that the Super Eagles are vastly superior to their Southern African opponents in all ramifications, Bonfrere expressed delight that the three-time AFCON champions made their dominance count.

“I’m not surprised that the Super Eagles won 4–0 against Mozambique,” Bonfrere said on Tuesday morning.

“Nigeria is a far bigger and better footballing country compared to Mozambique. The Super Eagles have top-class players featuring at big clubs in Europe and are full of experience. This is not the case with Mozambique.

“And it’s good that the Super Eagles made this count in the game with four goals and total domination throughout.”

Super Eagles’ Firepower Overwhelms Mozambique In Fez

Ademola Lookman played a role in virtually all the goals, opening the scoring for the Super Eagles before Victor Osimhen doubled the lead ahead of half-time as Nigeria went into the break with a 2–0 advantage.

Osimhen struck again shortly after the restart to make it 3–0, before Akor Adams put the icing on the cake with the fourth goal.

The Super Eagles have now advanced to the quarter-finals as Eric Chelle’s men continue their push for a possible fourth AFCON title.

Super Eagles Progress, But Tactical Improvements Needed — Bonfrere

Despite the convincing victory, the Dutch tactician believes the Super Eagles still have room for improvement, particularly in their tactical organisation.

“It’s important to win, and yes, the Super Eagles have won and are progressing,” Bonfrere said.

“But their tactics should be better. You have the players and the experience, but team organisation and tactical discipline still need improvement.”

Bonfrere Reflects On Nigeria’s Golden Football History

The former Dutch international also reflected on Nigeria’s historic triumph at the men’s football event of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, nearly 30 years ago.

Bonfrere was head coach of Nigeria’s U23 Dream Team, with the late Willy Bazuaye as his assistant.

Before Monday’s AFCON Round of 16 clash against Mozambique, Bonfrere forwarded short documentary video clips of Nigeria’s memorable journey to the 3–2 final victory over Argentina, which earned the country its first-ever Olympic gold medal in football — the first by any African nation.

“It’s a good moment. We can make it happen again. Nigeria has the talent to do it again,” said Bonfrere, who also won the 1994 AFCON in Tunisia as assistant to Clemens Westerhof.

He was part of the Super Eagles’ coaching crew at Nigeria’s maiden FIFA World Cup appearance in the USA in 1994, before later leading the team to a silver-medal finish at the 2000 AFCON jointly hosted by Ghana and Nigeria.

