AFCON 2025: Osayi-Samuel Wants DR Congo Rematch For Revenge

Nigeria defender Bright Osayi-Samuel is desparate to face Democratic Republic of Congo in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Leopards beat Nigeria in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs last November.

The Super Eagles lost the keenly contested encounter 4-3 on penalities after both teams were tied 1-1 after extra time.

DR Congo will battle the Desert Foxes of Algeria for a place in the quarter-finals later tonight.

Osayi-Samuel declared that his wish is for the Leopards to beat Algeria, and set up a rematch with the Super Eagles.

“I don’t really care (who we play next), but as Nigerians, we have unfinished business with DR Congo,” Osayi-Samuel said after the Super Eagles win over Mozambique.

“It was really painful to lose to them on penalties and for sure it will be a revenge and I believe we will beat them.

“We just have to focus on ourselves because we believe in our team. We were good (vs Mozambique, 4-0, clean sheet.”

By Adeboye Amosu



