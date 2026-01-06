AFCON 2025: Super Eagles To Depart For Marrakech Thursday Ahead Quarter-final Tie

The Super Eagles will leave Fez for Marrakech on Thursday, 8th of January ahead of their quarter-final clash in this year’s AFCON.

Media officer of the Super Eagles Promise Efoghe dislcosed this today (Tuesday).

After playing all their three group stage and round of 16 matches in Fes, the Super Eagles will now move to Marrakech where they will either face DR Congo or Algeria.

To get to the quarter-finals the Nigerian team thrashed Mozambique 4-0 in Monday’s first knockout round.

Efoghe said a recovery session will hold Tuesday at the Sardienne complex and that 26 players will train while injured Ryan Alebiosu continues with his recovery.

He clarified that Akor Adams didn’t leave camp on long term, that he only left the hotel to see his parents who are in Fes and located just a few minutes drive from the team’s hotel.

He added that the Sevilla star returned in less than an hour, just before lunch time.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



