AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Lookman On-Field Incident Resolved

The on-field incident between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman in Monday’s round of 16 match with Mozambique has been resolved.

This was revealed by the Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe.

According to Efoghe, the issue between the team’s two stars was resolved internally and advised everyone to ignore all reports that suggest otherwise.

Osimhen and Lookman were outstanding for the Super Eagles as the duo got on the score sheet in the dominant win against Mozambique.

Apart from finding the back of the net, Lookman also provided the two assists for Osimhen’s goals in the knockout encounter.

However, in the 64th minute and with the Super Eagles 3-0 ahead, Osimhen was seen confronting Lookman.

It is believed the Galatasaray star was annoyed that Lookman failed to lay a pass for him despite being in a good position.

After the confrontation, Osimhen signaled to the bench to be replaced with Moses Simon eventually coming on for him.

After the game, the former African Player of the Year went straight down the tunnel while his teammates gathered together in the middle of the pitch.

After being presented with the Man of the Match Lookman, in the post-match played down the incident.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will leave Fez for Marrakech on Thursday, the 8th of January.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Fes, Morocco



