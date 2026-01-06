Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Chelle Undecided About Who To Face Between Algeria And DR Congo In Quarter-finals

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said he is undecided which team between DR Congo and Algeria he would love his side to face in the quarter-finals of the AFCON.

    The Super Eagles progressed into the last eight after thrashing Mozambique 4-0 in Monday’s round of 16 encounter.

    Victor Osimhen bagged a brace while Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams each scored a goal.

    Up next for the Super Eagles is a quarter-final contest with either Algeria or DR Congo.

    The Congolese defeated the Super Eagles on penalties, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

    Also Read: AFCON 2025: Chelle Has Done A Good Job With Eagles –Oliseh

    As for Algeria, the last time they faced the Nigerian team was in the semi-finals of the 2019 AFCON, with Riyad Mahrez netting a stoppage time goal, to give Algeria a 2-1 lead.

    When asked who he would prefer to face in the quarter-finals in Marrakech on Saturday, Chelle told journalists on Monday in his post-match presser against Mozambique:”This two teams are playing well, DR Congo is a good team, they are tactically, technically and physically strong and for Algeria they technically and movement they are very good.

    “So the truth is I don’t want to choose but it will be a great game (their rooms of 16 match) to watch and the team that will come against us it will be a great fight.”

    By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement