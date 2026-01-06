AFCON 2025: Chelle Undecided About Who To Face Between Algeria And DR Congo In Quarter-finals

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has said he is undecided which team between DR Congo and Algeria he would love his side to face in the quarter-finals of the AFCON.

The Super Eagles progressed into the last eight after thrashing Mozambique 4-0 in Monday’s round of 16 encounter.

Victor Osimhen bagged a brace while Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams each scored a goal.

Up next for the Super Eagles is a quarter-final contest with either Algeria or DR Congo.

The Congolese defeated the Super Eagles on penalties, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

As for Algeria, the last time they faced the Nigerian team was in the semi-finals of the 2019 AFCON, with Riyad Mahrez netting a stoppage time goal, to give Algeria a 2-1 lead.

When asked who he would prefer to face in the quarter-finals in Marrakech on Saturday, Chelle told journalists on Monday in his post-match presser against Mozambique:”This two teams are playing well, DR Congo is a good team, they are tactically, technically and physically strong and for Algeria they technically and movement they are very good.

“So the truth is I don’t want to choose but it will be a great game (their rooms of 16 match) to watch and the team that will come against us it will be a great fight.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



