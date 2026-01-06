Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: Chelle Has Done A Good Job With Eagles –Oliseh

    Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh believes Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has done a good job with the senior national team at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

    Oliseh, who won Olympic gold with Nigeria in 1996 and the Africa Nations Cup in 1994, played at two other AFCON tournaments in 2000 and 2002, and also represented the country at two FIFA World Cup tournaments, made this comment after the team impressively dispatched Mozambique 4-0 in the round of 16 game on Monday.

    Goals from Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, and a brace from Victor Osimhen were enough to seal the Super Eagles’ place in the quarter finals of the tournament in Morocco.

    Speaking during his commentary on CAF TV, Oliseh was particularly impressed with the way Chelle has set up the Super Eagles at the tournament.

    “Eric Chelle has done a good job with the Super Eagles, considering the way he set up his players and gave Alex Iwobi that free role to control the midfield.

    “The team have also played good football in the tournament, and I am impressed with Chelle.”


