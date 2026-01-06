AFCON 2025: Finishing As Top Scorer Not My Priority –Lookman

Ademola Lookman has said his target is not to become the highest goal scorer at this year’s AFCON but rather to help the Super Eagles to continue doing well.

Lookman has been one of the standout performers in Morocco as the Super Eagles reached the quarter-finals after a dominant 4-0 win against Mozambique.

The former African Player of the Year scored one and provided assists for Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams in the victory.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: Akor Dedicates Goal Vs Mozambique To Hopitalised Mother

He has now scored three goals for the Super Eagles at this year’s tournament.

But when asked if he has his eyes on the top scorer award, Lookman simply replied:”No.”

“Personally I’m just thinking about the team, now we are in the quarter-finals our next opponent is going to be another strong team. We scored four goals, another big performance for the team so that’s what I care about.”

Lookman has now equaled his tally at the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire and there is the possibility of him surpassing it in Morocco.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Fes, Morocco



