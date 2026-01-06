Chelsea Appoint Rosenior New Head Coach

Chelsea have announced the appointment Liam Rosenior as their new head coach.

Rosenior will take charge at Stamford Bridge following Enzo Maresca’s departure last week.

The 41-year-old signed a contract until 2032.

Rosenior arrives at the London club after coaching overseas with RC Strasbourg, where he led the French club to European qualification for the first time in 19 years in his first season, and following earlier roles in England with Hull City and Derby County.

‘I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies,” Rosenior told the club’s official website.

‘My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.

‘I believe deeply in teamwork, unity, togetherness and working for one another, and those values will be at the heart of everything we do. They will be the foundation of our success.

‘I am excited to work with this extremely talented group of players and staff, to build strong connections on and off the pitch, and to create an environment where everyone feels united and driven by the same goal.

‘There is a real hunger to win, and I will give everything, every single day, to help this team compete and win at the very highest level to make everyone connected and proud to be a part of Chelsea Football Club.

‘I want our fans to be proud of who we are and what we represent in every single game that we play. They are the soul of this enormous, historic and huge football club.

‘I cannot wait to meet you all. I cannot wait to get started.’



