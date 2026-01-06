AFCON 2025: Akor Dedicates Goal Vs Mozambique To Hopitalised Mother

Akor Adams has dedicated his goal against the Mambas of Mozambique to his ailing mother, reports Completesports.com.

The goal was Akor’s first for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Sevilla striker netted Nigeria’s fourth goal of the game with 15 minutes remaining on the clock.

The 25-year-old revealed that illness stopped his mother from watching the game live at the stadium.

“The goal is dedicated to my mum, she’s supposed to be here but she’s at the hospital right now,” Akor said after the game.

The Super Eagles will face either Democratic Republic of Congo or Algeria in the quarter-finals.

Akor said they are prepared to face any opposition.

“Every game is different, we played Mozambique, I don’t know who we play in the next game, but whoever it is, we’ll try to work on the details. There’s no time to make big adjustments, we have to brush it off, go game by game, and we hope we come out good,” Akor added.

“The philosophy of the coach is first about the team. We’re brothers and we have to look out for each other. If this is the capacity I get to play in the team, I’m privileged. It’s all about representing Nigeria and that’s what matters.”

By Adeboye Amosu



