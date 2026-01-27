Sanusi Grieves Over Ndidi Father’s Death

Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Mohammed Sanusi has expressed shock over the demise of Sunday Ndidi, father of Wilfred Ndidi,reports Completesports.com.

Sunday Ndidi tragically passed away after being hit by a car in the town of Umunede, near Agbor, Delta State on Tuesday.

Sanusi, who described the incident as shocking pray to God to comfort the family.

Read Also:Ndidi Loses Father In Tragic Road Accident

“This is very sad. The player just gave his very best to the nation at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco where we finished with the bronze medals,” Sanusi told thenff.com.

“He had returned to Turkey with great motivation and high hopes of helping his club to win silverware this season, and also help the Super Eagles reach new heights this year.

“We are really shocked at the moment and cannot say much, but we earnestly pray for the repose of the soul of Mr. Sunday Ndidi and pray that the Almighty God will comfort our team captain, his siblings, relations and indeed all those he has left behind.”



