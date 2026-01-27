Ndidi Loses Father In Tragic Road Accident

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has lost his father, reports Completesports.com reports.

Ndidi’s father reportedly passed away on Tuesday in a road accident.

Sunday Ndidi was confirmed dead by doctors at a hospital in Agbor, Delta State following the fatal accident.

The midfielder’s club, Besiktas announced his death through a message on their X account.

“It is with great sadness that we have learned of the tragic death of Sunday Ndidi, the beloved father of our player Wilfred Ndidi, in a fatal traffic accident,” reads the statement.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the deceased and extend our sympathies to our player Wilfred Ndidi, his family, and loved ones.”

The 29-year-old also reacted to the sad incident on Instagram.

“You call me this morning with excitement in your voice but deep down na goodbye you dey tell me… What about things we talked about, so we no go talk again, na only memories?… Even when I score my first-ever national team goal, I do that papilo dance for you, but you just go like that,” he wrote.

By Adeboye Amosu



