Man United’s Dorgu Faces 10 Weeks Out With Hamstring Injury

Manchester United have been handed a significant blow after discovering that Patrick Dorgu had suffered a hamstring injury.

Dorgu was outstanding in the 3-2 win over Arsenal on Sunday but will now be unavailable for around 10 weeks.

He scored United’s second goal at the Emirates Stadium with a powerful long-range strike.

But he was shown holding his hamstring in the closing stages and Michael Carrick’s hope that it was just cramp has not materialised.

The Athletic (via Mirror) report that, while assessments will continue, he is expected to be sidelined for around 10 weeks.

“He obviously came off with, hopefully, a little bit of cramp, hopefully, it’s nothing worse,” Carrick said post-match on Sunday. “At this stage, it’s hard to tell, so we’ll just have to wait and see. Hopefully it’s not too bad.”

United have undergone medical tests and confirmed the news supporters were fearing.

Dorgu is likely to miss the next eight Premier League matches, with a 10-week timeline putting the home match against Leeds on April 11 as a potential return target.

Dorgu has arguably been the biggest revelation since Carrick took charge as United’s interim boss.

Having been played as a left wing-back in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, he has played as a left winger under Carrick and scored in the 2-0 win over Manchester City and the victory over Arsenal.

The Denmark international has featured 22 times in the Premier League this season, recording three goals and three assists. He joins Matthijs de Ligt on the sidelines, with the Netherlands international having missed the last 11 games with a back injury picked up in December.



