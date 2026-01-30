Done Deal: Swedish Club BK Häcken Sign Super Falcons Midfielder

Super Falcons midfielder Halimat Ayinde has joined Swedish Damallsvenskan club BK Häcken, reports Completesports.com.

Ayinde,30, signed a contract until the end of the season with the option of another year.

The defensive midfielder last played for FC Rosengård in the Swedish top-flight.

Ayinde arrived Sweden in 2018 after playing in both the United States of America and Belarus. After several seasons in Asarum and Eskilstuna, she joined FC Rosengård in the summer of 2022, where she won the title in 2022 and 2024.

BK Häcken football director, Martin Ericsson admitted that the midfielder’s experience will boost his side’s performance.

“It is a player with great experience who is joining us now. Hali is qualified and knows what it takes to play at the highest level and achieve success,” he told the club’s official website.

Read Also:Done Deal: Nigerian Midfielder Completes Move To Aberdeen

“She is a fast player who is confident with the ball, signed as a six but who can also play in the defensive line. We wish her a warm welcome to Bollklubben.”

Ayinde expressed her excitement after sealing the contract.

“It feels like this is the right place for me to continue developing but also compete and win more titles with the team,” she said.

“I am a happy person who works hard. When I am on the field, I always want to give my best and contribute with leadership. I am also not a player who is easy to predict, but I have a lot in my game.”

Ayinde also boasts a wealth of experience on the international stage.

The former Delta Queens player has won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title thrice with Nigeria, and played at two FIFA Women’s World Cup.

By Adeboye Amosu



