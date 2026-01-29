Done Deal: Nigerian Midfielder Completes Move To Aberdeen

Nigerian midfielder Afeez Aremu has sealed a move to Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen, reports Completesports.com.

The 26-year-old joins the Dons on a deal until 2028, subject to visa formalities and international clearance.

Aremu becomes the club’s fifth signing of the January window, following the arrivals of Lyall Cameron, Liam Morrison, Toyosi Olusanya, and Per Kristian Bråtveit.

Aremu Get Top Backing

“Afeez is going to bring a real physical edge to the squad, something which I think we have been looking for”, said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel.

“He’s strong, robust and comes with good experience in a competitive environment in Germany.

“He also is tactically aware so combined with all his athletic attributes we believe he can adapt well to the intensity of the Scottish game and make a real impact.”

Ready For New Challenge

Aremu is ready to embrace a new opportunity in Scotland.

He said: “I’m excited to be here. I’ve been made to feel really welcome, and I can’t wait to get started.

“I like new challenges and I think Aberdeen offers that. For me, I am growing and taking the next step in my career so it’s a huge move.

“I’m an aggressive player but I have other attributes to my game.

“There is a lot to play for this season. There is a chance to move forward, and I want to strengthen the team to help them achieve good things.

“I’m ready to give everything every time I put the shirt on and look forward to playing in front of the fans.

By Adeboye Amosu



