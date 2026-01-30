Close Menu
    Aremu Will Bring Stability To Aberdeen’s Midfield –Dosu

    Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Joseph Dosu has backed Nigerian international Afeez Aremu to bring stability to Aberdeen’s midfield.

    Recall that Aremu joined the Scottish club on Thursday from German Bundesliga 2 side Kaiserslautern.

    Speaking with Footy Africa, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist has described Aremu as a player with good football intelligence and has what it takes to succeed at the club.

    “Aremu is a talented footballer and Strong on the ball. He reads the game well and he’s a disciplined player as well. In addition he’s Creative and can bring stability to the midfield.

    “He is a player with good football intelligence, can also shoot from distance which is a strong assets and expert with long passes. He’s an interesting played and I’m sure he’ll succeed in Scotland.

    “I’m happy for him. He’s a great and very hardworking player and may the land of Scotland be a blessing for him congratulations to everyone.”


