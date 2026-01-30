Portugal Propose Friendly With Super Eagles

Portugal have proposed by a 2026 FIFA World Cup friendly with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

The proposed friendly is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 6 June.

Portugal’s capital, Lisbon is expected to host the game.

The football federations of both Portugal and Nigeria have agreed on this friendly in principle with details to soon be finalised.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but caught the eye with their impressive performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Read Also:Pinnick: Eagles Would Have Qualified For 2026 World Cup If I Were Still NFF President

Eric Chelle’s side display in Morocco has made them an attractive opposition for teams that will be participating at the World Cup.

The encounter will serve as part of Portugal’s preparation for the mundial.

The Super Eagles will use it to shape up for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Portugal defeated Nigeria 4-0 the last time both countries met in a friendly in November 2022.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes grabbed a brace for the Selecao, while Gonçalo Ramos and João Mário scored the other goals.

By Adeboye Amosu



