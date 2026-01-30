Obioma Targets Second NPFL Top Scorer Award With Abia Warriors

Chukwuemeka Obioma, Abia Warriors’ leading scorer, has declared his intention to emerge as the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) top scorer, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

The 27-year-old forward is currently Abia Warriors’ leading marksman with seven goals in all competitions — six in the NPFL and one in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Obioma Eyes Repeat of Historic NPFL Feat

Obioma previously emerged as the 2022/2023 NPFL top scorer, netting 14 goals — a tally that played a decisive role in Enyimba’s title-winning campaign that season.

That achievement earned the striker recognition as one of the league’s most lethal finishers and marked a major high point in his domestic career.

Obioma’s Journey Through Libya And Return Home

Following his successful spell with Enyimba, Obioma took his career abroad, featuring for Al Bashayer of Libya before later joining Al Majd SC.

Upon his return to the Nigerian domestic scene — a familiar terrain — the striker opted to pitch his tent with Abia Warriors, turning down a return to Enyimba. He has since continued from where he left off, delivering consistent performances in front of goal.

Striker Focused On NPFL Golden Boot, Not Goal Numbers

With six league goals already to his name this season, Obioma insists he is not setting a numerical target, stressing that his primary objective remains the NPFL hot-shot award.

“I don’t want to say I want to score this number of goals or that,” Obioma said.

“My main target is to win the top scorers’ award at the end of the season.”

Obioma Confident As Season Enters Decisive Phase

With 15 matches still remaining on the NPFL fixture list, Obioma believes the race for the Golden Boot is still wide open.

“The season still has a long way to go, so I believe anything can happen,” he added.

“It’s all about God helping one to remain injury-free.”

Abia Warriors are currently third on the NPFL table with 38 points, firmly in contention for a strong finish to the campaign.

By Sab Osuji



