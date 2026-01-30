2026 U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Now To Battle Senegal In Abeokuta

The first leg of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup third qualifying round contest between Nigeria’s Falconets and Senegal will now hold at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta.

The new venue has already been approved by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, following a request by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

According NFF’s Director of Competitions,Ruth David, they requested for a change of venue as a result of the deteriorating state of the playing pitch of the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan that had earlier been approved for the match.

Read Also:SPORTS PLANET Podcast…EPISODE 59: Chiamaka Nnadozie Career Trajectory

The stadium hosted the Falconets’ second round, second leg clash with the Rwanda U20 girls in September last year.

In view of this development, the Falconets, who had been training in Ibadan ahead of the match, are expected to relocate to Abeokuta in a few days, in order to familiarize themselves with the turf of the MKO Abiola Sports Arena.

The encounter is slated for Saturday, 7 February, 2026.

The winner between Nigeria and Senegal will reach the last round of the series, where they will take on the winner of the fixture between Guinea Bissau and Malawi, for a place at the final tournament scheduled for 5-27 September 2026 in Poland.

By Adeboye Amosu



