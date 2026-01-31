Peseiro Backs Moffi To Make Big Impact With Porto

Former Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has backed Terem Moffi to make a big impact with FC Porto, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi joined the Portuguese giants on loan from French club OGC Nice on Friday.

Porto have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old is reuniting with his former coach at Nice, Francesco Fariolli.

“if Farioli knows him and wants to sign him, it’s because he understands that Moffi has the ability and quality for his style of play,” Peseiro told One football.

“is perfectly adapted to European football, he is a player with the ability to adapt and with the quality to play in Portugal.”

“He has the ability to link up play, not only through direct support, but also with through passes behind the opponent’s defensive line.”



