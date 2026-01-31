Arsenal Thrash Leeds United 4-0 To End Poor League Form

Arsenal thrashed Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road, to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal went into the clash on the back of three consecutive games without a win in the English topflight.

But they put their recent poor streak with a commanding performance at Leeds with goals from Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus.

The win means Arsenal, now on 53 points, temporarily go seven points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa who are second and third respectively.

Mikel Arteta made changes to his line-up with Noni Madueke coming in for Bukayo Saka, who suffered a hip injury during warmup for the game.

Also Read: Peseiro Backs Moffi To Make Big Impact With Porto

After edging most parts of the first half, Arsenal broke the deadlock on 27 minutes as Zubimendi headed home Madueke’s cross.

In the 38th minute Arsenal doubled their lead following a mistake by Leeds goalkeeper, who punched Madueke’s corner kick into his own net.

Leeds came out strong in the second half but could not break down a resolute Arsenal backline.

After weathering the onslaught from Leeds, Arsenal went 3-0 ahead on 69 minutes as Gyokeres poked home Gabriel Martinelli’s cross.

Then with four minutes left Jesus added the fourth with a brilliant curler into the far corner off a pass from Martin Odegaard.

In other fixtures Wolves, with Tolu Arokodare in action for 90 minutes, continued their poor campaign with a 2-0 home defeat to Bournemouth while Brighton and Everton played 1-1.



