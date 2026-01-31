Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Wolves Reject Besiktas Offer For Arokodare

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers have rejected Besiktas’ bid for Tolu Arokodare, Completesports.com.

    Besiktas, according to transfer expert, Ekrem Konur submitted a €15m bid for the Nigeria international.

    Wolves are however only willing to do a deal for between €25m and €30m.

    Besiktas are in the market for a new striker after selling England international, Tammy Abraham to Aston Villa this week.

    Read Also:Done Deal: Turkish Club Sivasspor Sign Nigerian Forward

    Arokodare only arrived the Molineux from Belgian Pro League club, KRC Genk in the summer of 2025.

    Wolves paid Genk €26m to bring the striker to England.

    Arokodare has struggled to hit the ground running at the club.

    The 25-year-old has scored four times, and provided one assist in 22 appearances across all competitions for Wolves.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement