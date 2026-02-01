EPL: Aina Plays 90 Minutes, Uche Subbed On As Nottingham Forest Hold Crystal Palace

Super Eagles duo Ola Aina and Christantus Uche were in action as Nottingham Forest played out a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in Sunday’s Premier League.



Aina, who was making his 7th appearance for Forest this ongoing season, has bagged one assist. Uche, who was making his 11th appearance, is yet to register a goal for Palace this ongoing season.



Uche came on as a substitute in the 61st minute for Chadi Riad and made a positive impact.

The host took the lead as Palace failed to deal with a long throw and the ball fell nicely for Morgan Gibbs-White to slam it home in the fifth minute.



Forest paid the price for not pressing home their advantage as a moment of madness cost them on the stroke of half-time. Neco Williams was shown a red card for handling on the line as he kept out Lerma’s header and Ismaila Sarr blasted in the resulting penalty to make it 1-1.



